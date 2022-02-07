Tyler PD investigates dual Family Dollar robberies

TYLER, Texas — On Tuesday night, the Tyler Police Department responded to two robberies within an hour involving two separate Family Dollar locations.
Around 8:30 p.m., officials responded to the Family Dollar at 1204 W. Bow, and at approximately 9:15 p.m. investigators responded to the Family Dollar at 523 E. Front.
Officials say both locations seemed to be robbed by similar suspects who were armed; however, it is unknown how much or what was taken from either location.
A spokesperson from the Tyler Police Dept. Also says a vehicle, possibly belonging to the suspect, was obtained.
The location on E. Front is still being worked by investigators.
Both Family Dollar robbery cases remain under investigation. If anybody has any information that may assist in these investigations, please call Tyler PD Dispatch at 903-531-1000.