Tyler PD investigates dual Family Dollar robberies

TYLER, Texas — On Tuesday night, the Tyler Police Department responded to two robberies within an hour involving two separate Family Dollar locations.

Around 8:30 p.m., officials responded to the Family Dollar at 1204 W. Bow, and at approximately 9:15 p.m. investigators responded to the Family Dollar at 523 E. Front.

Officials say both locations seemed to be robbed by similar suspects who were armed; however, it is unknown how much or what was taken from either location.

A spokesperson from the Tyler Police Dept. Also says a vehicle, possibly belonging to the suspect, was obtained.

The location on E. Front is still being worked by investigators.