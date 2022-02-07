Tyler police investigating robberies at 2 Family Dollar stores

Police say both locations are believed to have been robbed by the same people who were armed. It is unknown what all was taken from each location.

TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Police Department is investigating two Family Dollar robberies that occurred Monday night.

According to a press release from the TPD, around 8:30 p.m., officers responded to the Family Dollar, located at at 1204 W. Bow St., on reports of a robbery. They then made their way to another Family Dollar, located at 523 E. Front St. at 9:15 p.m., that had also been robbed.

Police say both locations are believed to have been robbed by the same people who were armed at the time the crimes were committed. It is unknown what all was taken from each location.

A vehicle possibly belonging to a suspect was found, the TPD said in a press release.