TYLER — A perfect storm of teamwork is what a Tyler Police Department detective calls his work with the North Texas Financial Crimes Task Force that brought down over 40 suspects in a credit card skimming operation that plagued East Texas for almost two years.

Jeff Roberts, a 12-year veteran with the department, hasn't stopped his work after being part of the team that found more than 90 of the devices. He's now teaching other departments in the country how to combat the crime.

"A couple years ago I was a bicycle cop and doing rotations with the fraud investigators," he said. "I had a huge passion for it and eventually became a full-time fraud investigator and started working with others who thought we were being too reactive to these crimes."

He said the detectives decided a more proactive approach was needed because banks would get notified of fraudulent activity, but it was up to the cardholders to file a complaint with the police and that process could take up to 30 days.

"The task force allowed us the authority to work with the smaller communities in the area that were experiencing the skimmer problem," Roberts said. "It's become a model for other departments."

The city set up a training session for gas station owners, clerks and asset protection representatives in February.

In June, Sgt. Adam Colby and Roberts went to Austin to be part of a fact-finding forum with the Texas Attorney General's Office. They presented information about their investigations in Tyler and Smith County. The detectives joined representatives from the Texas Department of Public Safety, the banking industry, state legislative offices, retail gas station owners, the U.S. Secret Service and the Texas Food and Fuel Association.

Roberts also has presented his work to other police departments and fraud investigators in Phoenix, at a conference in Houston and most recently in Kansas City.

"We're telling and showing other law enforcement agencies our approach to the problem and how it's been successful for us in East Texas," he said. "These are also opportunities for us to network and learn what is working in other areas. Those practices could benefit us."

Roberts said banking officials estimate gas pump skimmer fraud to be a $1 billion business.

"The best thing people can do to protect themselves is to set up banking alerts on their cellphones," he said. "It's helped us make an on-site arrest in Tyler."

Banking officials also are being proactive and calling police once they detect possible fraudulent activity.

He said to further combat the problem Smith County Assistant District Attorney Jacob Putman has worked with other elected officials to push for legislative changes to change the Texas statutes related to this type of organized crime.

Although some may think gas station owners are working in conjunction with the people placing the skimmers, Roberts said that is not the case.

"The gas stations are being exploited by these people," he said. "There are a lot of older gas pumps that can easily be broken into and devices can be quickly placed inside the pumps. Those devices can steal 100 card numbers from customers."

Roberts said there has been only one arrest made in 2018, but that doesn't mean the problem is over.

"These operations are still happening in East Texas and other parts of the country," he said. "We end up changing our tactics as the criminals get better."

