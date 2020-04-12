x
Tyler police determine man not a threat following welfare check

TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Police Department has determined a man is not a threat following a welfare check.

According to Det. Andy Erbaugh, police were called to the scene in the 1900 block of Roseland Boulevard in regards to a welfare check. Police say a man let a passenger out of the vehicle then drove to the 5500 block of Old Henderson Highway.

A negotiator spoke with the man, who police say possessed a handgun.

Det. Erbaugh says the man made no threat to police and officials have left he scene after determining the man did not pose a threat to himself or others at this time.

