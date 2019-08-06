TYLER, Texas — Tyler Police Department will be upping the laws on unauthorized use of golf carts.

The city has received complaints of residents including children, operating golf carts on city roads.

"We started this back in 2017 when we were receiving complaints from citizens that they were observing, for the most part, children operating golf carts on the public roadways," Officer Don Martin said.

The increased attention to enforcing golf cart laws is to avoid kids getting into accidents like the one that happened last year.

"We had a juvenile who was injured on a golf cart, she had fallen from the golf cart while operating it. Had a major trauma, head injury and was flown to the Dallas area" Officer Martin said.

Residents in Hollytree say it is common to see children driving around in golf carts, some as young as 12.

"Well, there's a lot of families, a lot of young children in this neighborhood, it's terrible, you see a lot of young kids," Hollytree resident Kevin Pauza said.

Hollytree Place Homeowners Association president John Hart says if someone does not have a drivers license nor sixteen of age, they should not be driving a golf cart.

Officer Martin says there are a couple of rules to follow in order to avoid receiving a citation.

Rule number one, have a valid drivers license. You cannot live more than two miles away from a golf course. Driving at night is not allowed and cannot drive at a speed limit higher than thirty-five.

"We're enforcing the laws that are already out there, we didn't just make this up and say hey, it'd be no different than me writing you a warning ticket for you running a stop sign," Officer Martin said.

To help enforce golf cart laws police will be having their bike team spend more time in the golfing communities on the weekends.