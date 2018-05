Over the years, four tyler police officers have been killed in the line of duty.

The last death was back in 1963.

On Tues. May 15, 2018, the Tyler Police Department recognized 18 peace officers who were killed last year in Texas, including one canine officer.

They also honored 14 fallen officers from law-enforcement agencies in Smith County.

The ceremony took place on the Square in downtown Tyler at noon.

