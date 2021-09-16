Tyler police host outreach event

TYLER, Texas — Tyler Police Department officers gathered at La Michoacana Meat Market in Tyler on Thursday for the community response unit to build relationships with residents.
The outreach event, known as "Ask A Cop," is a result of new, ongoing changes and rotations in officers’ roles within the department.
In the Beat 2 area, which covers the northeast area of town, Johnny Green was the officer in charge of community policing efforts, community education and crime prevention. He said a big part of his role was to work with people who are homeless and help them get assistance.
In October, Green is expected to be assigned a new role at the police department as the homeless resource officer. Kevin Mobley, unit supervisor sergeant, said the position was made possible with the help of the Tyler City Council.
