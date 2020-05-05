TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Police Department has identified a man who was struck and killed by a vehicle on Highway 64 West Saturday night.

According to the TPD, just before 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, police responded to a crash involving a pedestrian in the 800 block of Highway 64 West.

Witness say a mam identified as Tony Bradford, 65, of Tyler, was attempting to walk across the highway when he was struck by a vehicle traveling west on Highway 64.

Bradford was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and passenger in the vehicle involved were treated by EMS at the scene for minor injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and CBS19 will update this article as more information becomes available.