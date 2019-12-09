TYLER, Texas — Smith County Sheriff's Office is investigating several businesses being burglarized in the Tyler and Smith County area.

According to the Smith County Sheriff's Office, four gas stations were recently burglarized. Investigators say they believe the locations were hit by the same suspects.

Investigators say the suspects forced entry using a crowbar or sledgehammer while having their faces covered.

The suspects have been reported to steal a "large number" of tobacco products and leave the area within minutes.

Investigators described the suspects as two males, one average size and the other heavy set.

Tyler Police Department

Below are the locations that were burglarized:

August 06 - Race Runner located at 2216 East 5th Street.

August 30 - Exxon Station located at 19360 Highway 69 South

September 2 - Chevron Station located at 12675 Highway 64 West

September 9 - Rite Track Valero located at 1736 East Gentry

Anyone with information in regards to the suspects involved in these crimes are urged to contact the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000 or the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at 903-566-6600 or Crimestoppers at 903-597-CUFF (903-597-2833).

Crimestoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest and charges filed against the suspects in this case or any felony case.