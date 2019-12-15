The Tyler Police Department is investigating an attempted burglary at bank in Tyler early Sunday morning.

Officers were dispatched to Chase Bank in Tyler, located at 140 SSW Loop 323, at about 3:28 a.m. when an alarm went off, according to the police department.

Suspects attempted to steal from an ATM. They pulled the machine from the pedestal, but it was still connected by the wires, according to a police spokesperson.

