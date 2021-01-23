Tyler Police investigate early-morning shooting

Officers were informed that a person had been hit in the leg. They were told he was being transported by private vehicle.



Officers responding to the scene located the vehicle. Friends of the victim were in the process of transporting him to the hospital. The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.



Officers located the scene where the incident occurred.



This is an ongoing investigation into this incident. If anyone has information on this case please contact the police department at 903-531-1000 or Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833.