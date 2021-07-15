Tyler Police investigate overnight ATM burglary

The suspect fled on foot and left their vehicle on scene at the American State Bank. The truck was towed early Thursday morning.

TYLER, Texas — Tyler police are investigating an ATM burglary that happened overnight at the American State Bank.

The supervisor on the scene told CBS19 crews they got a call of an alleged burglary at 917 South East Loop 323 location and upon arrival, they found a suspect had left a silver pickup truck behind, which was previously reported stolen from Tyler.

Police found evidence of the burglary down the road. Police do not have any suspect information yet. Detectives have surveillance video from the bank and are working to release more details on the investigation.

Police said the suspect fled on foot and patrols were searching for the burglar.

At around 6:30 a.m. a tow truck removed the vehicle from the scene.