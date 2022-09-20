Tyler police investigating separate early morning shootings leaving 2 injured

Erbaugh said it's unknown at this time if these shootings are related.

Example video title will go here for this video

TYLER, Texas — Tyler police officers are investigating two early Tuesday morning shootings that happened minutes apart, leaving a man and child injured.

Police spokesperson Andy Erbaugh said one of the shootings happened in the 1300 block of Claude Street. A man was shot in the leg. He taken to the hospital and has since been released.

During the other shooting in the 2400 block of North Bois D'Arc Ave., a juvenile was shot in the rear and is currently in the hospital.