x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Tyler police investigating separate early morning shootings leaving 2 injured

Erbaugh said it's unknown at this time if these shootings are related.

More Videos

TYLER, Texas — Tyler police officers are investigating two early Tuesday morning shootings that happened minutes apart, leaving a man and child injured.

Police spokesperson Andy Erbaugh said one of the shootings happened in the 1300 block of Claude Street. A man was shot in the leg. He taken to the hospital and has since been released.  

During the other shooting in the 2400 block of North Bois D'Arc Ave., a juvenile was shot in the rear and is currently in the hospital.

Both shootings happened around 2 a.m. Erbaugh said the shootings are currently being investigated separately.

RELATED: Flint man accused of fatal Memorial Day shooting in Tyler indicted

RELATED: 1 dead, deputy placed on administrative leave after officer-involved shooting in Rusk County

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out