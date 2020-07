This is a developing story and CBS19 will update this article as more information becomes available.

TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Police Department is investigating after a body was found in a creek behind a popular Mexican restaurant in Tyler.

According to the TPD, the body was located in the 2500 block of East Fifth Street, near the North Northeast Loop 323 intersection.

Foul play is not expected at this time and the body will be sent for autopsy.