Details are limited, but CBS19 will update this article as more information becomes available.

TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Police Department is investigating after a male body was found in the woods off Loop 323.

According to police, the body was located in the 200 block of SSW Loop 233, near Walmart, on Monday.

The Tyler Fire Department is currently working on removing the body so it can be sent for an autopsy.