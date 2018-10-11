SMITH COUNTY — Officers from the Tyler Police Department are running an investigation after a man used a knife to try to rob City Fuel just after 5 p.m. Friday on 7205 S Broadway.

When police responded to the scene, they found out that a White or Hispanic male, 5'8" thin build wearing white pants, gloves and a long sleeve black shirt, walked into the store with a knife.

He then demanded money from the clerk, but was not able to get any.

Police said he then left the store on foot.

This investigation is ongoing at this time.

Anyone with information about the suspect involved in this crime are urged to contact the Tyler Police Department, at 903-531-1000, orCrimestoppers at 903-597-CUFF (903-597-2833).

Crimestoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest and charges filed against the suspects in this case or any felony case.

