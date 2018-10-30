SMITH COUNTY — Officers from the Tyler Police Department are investigating after a suspect hit a man on the head with his fist, stole $40 of that man's newly purchased lottery tickets and ran away from the Fuel Plus Gas Station at around 10:30 p.m. Monday on 2002 E. Gentry Parkway.

According to police, a Hispanic male was buying $40 worth of scratch off lottery tickets from the clerk when a black male approached from behind, hitting him in the head with his fist.

The suspect then grabbed the man's lottery tickets and ran out the door.

Police said the suspect jumped in a 4-door Chevy vehicle and drove away from the scene.

Photo Courtesy Tyler Police Department

Anyone with information about the suspects involved in this crime are urged to contact the Tyler Police Department, at 903-531-1000, or Crimestoppers at 903-597-CUFF (903-597-2833).

Crimestoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest and charges filed against the suspects in this case or any felony case.

© 2018 KYTX