TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Police Department is investigating the aggravated robbery of a local convenience store.

According to the TPD, around 10:40 p.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to the Valero, located at 1301 West Southwest Loop 323, on reports of an aggravated robbery.

Police say two black men entered with the store guns and stole cash from the register, as well as numerous packs of cigarettes. The men then ran away from the area.

Both were described as standing approximately 5’10” and 6’0”, between the ages of 17 and 25. They were wearing ski-knit caps that were pulled down over their faces and black clothing.

The female clerk was not injured during the incident.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the TPD at (903) 531-1000 or Crimestoppers at (903) 597-CUFF (2833).