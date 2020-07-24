Tyler Police investigating aggravated robbery after suspect attempts to rob convenience store with fake gun

The robbery occurred at the Valero located at 2715 West Northwest Loop 323.

TYLER, Texas — Tyler Police Department are investigating an aggravated robbery at a local convenience store Thursday night.

According to police, around 9:45 .m., officers responded to a reported robbery at the Valero located at 2715 West Northwest Loop 323.

A store clerk told officers that he was mopping when a suspect wearing a red toboggan, dark blue shirt and grey shorts with a black handkerchief over the face, came in the store pointing a gun at another clerk behind the counter.

The clerk that was mopping grabbed the suspect and got into a physical altercation, causing him to drop the gun. The suspect ran out the store.