Tyler police investigating armed robbery of gas station on S. Broadway Ave.

If you have any information on this case, please contact the TPD at (903) 531-1000 or call Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at (903) 597-2833.

TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Police Department is investigating the armed robbery of a gas station Tuesday morning.

According to the TPD, the robbery occurred around 4:10 a.m. at the Valero Eagle Mart #7, located at 6500 S. Broadway Ave., near the intersection of Grande Blvd.

Police say two Black males entered the gas station armed with handguns. The suspects then took an undisclosed amount of cash and property.

The TPD says the suspects left the scene in a metallic brown mid-2010s Texas Edition Chevrolet Silverado. The pickup had black and silver aftermarket wheels.