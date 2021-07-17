Tyler Police investigating death at Tyler Legacy High School

The body of a male victim was found around 4 p.m. Saturday.

TYLER, Texas — A body has been found at Tyler Legacy High School campus on a job site, the Tyler Police Department is reporting.

The body of a male laborer was found around 4 p.m. Saturday. The Tyler Police department is currently investigating the death, a spokesperson for the Tyler PD said.

The individual was painting and it is believed the person passed out possibly due to the heat. The body has been sent to autopsy for further details.