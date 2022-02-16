Tyler police investigating double murder, suspect found dead with self-inflicted gunshot wound

Upon arrival they found a vehicle in the parking lot with a Hispanic man and woman, who were both dead with multiple gunshot wounds.

TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Police Department is investigating after a man and woman were found dead at hotel parking lot and a suspect later died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound Tuesday night.

Police said officers were dispatched to reports of a shooting at the LaQuinta Inn, located at 6702 S. Broadway Ave. Upon arrival they found a vehicle in the parking lot with a Hispanic man and woman, who were both dead with multiple gunshot wounds.

Witnesses told police they saw a person flee from the area, and detectives were led to a suspect who was possibly at a residence in Smith County.

Smith County Sheriff’s deputies and Tyler Police officers responded to that residence, and officers made entry into the home, where the suspect was found dead due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.

Police are withholding names at this time until family notifications can be made.