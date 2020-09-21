Tyler police investigating overnight shooting that left 1 injured

The investigation is ongoing and CBS19 will update this information as more information becomes.

TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting that left one person injured.

According to the TPD, officers were called to the Hunter's Glen apartment complex at 5100 Sweetbriar Lane, near the intersection of New Copeland Road and Shiloh Road, on reports of an unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Police say a woman called 911 to report her husband saw a person pulling on the door handle of their vehicle that was parked in the parking lot. The caller stated her husband ran after the suspect and she heard gunshots.

When police arrived on scene, they found the caller’s husband, a 25-year-old Hispanic male and a 17-year-old Black male. Police say the teen had been shot multiple times. He was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.