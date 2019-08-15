TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Police Department is investigating a sexual assault that occurred Wednesday at a Tyler apartment complex.

According to Tyler PD, around 10 a.m., officers responded to the Tanglewood Apartment complex located at 322 Chimney Rock in regards to an aggravated sexual assault.

Police say a middle-aged female victim told officers that an unknown male entered her apartment with a handgun demanding money.

Police say the suspect then allegedly sexually assaulted her before stealing her

wallet.

Anyone with information about the suspect involved in this crime is urged to contact the Tyler Police Department, at 903-531-1000 or Crimestoppers at 903-597-CUFF (903-597-2833).

Crimestoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest and charges filed against the suspects in this case or any felony case.