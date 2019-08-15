TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Police Department is investigating a sexual assault that occurred Wednesday at a Tyler apartment complex.

According to Tyler PD, around 10 a.m., officers responded to the Tanglewood Place located at 322 Chimney Rock in regards to an aggravated sexual assault.

Police say a middle-aged female victim told officers that an unknown male entered her apartment with a handgun demanding money.

Police say the suspect then allegedly sexually assaulted her before stealing her wallet.

Anyone with information about the suspect involved in this crime is urged to contact the Tyler Police Department, at 903-531-1000 or Crimestoppers at 903-597-CUFF (903-597-2833).

Crimestoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest and charges filed against the suspects in this case or any felony case.

Apartment management responded to the incident by placing notices on the doors of all units, alerting them of the incident and urging them to take proper security precautions.

A source at Tanglewood Place tells CBS19 multiple residents claim they saw a person matching the suspect's description on the property on Monday and/or Tuesday.

This is a developing story. Check back here for more updates as they become available.