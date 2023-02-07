Tyler police investigating shooting after 1 person found dead

TYLER, Texas — Police officers are investigating after a shooting in Tyler left one person dead Monday afternoon.
A person was located inside a home in the 1600 block of W. Mims dead from a gunshot wound around 4:20 p.m., police said.
The deceased's name is being withheld at this time. The family has not been notified, according to police.
The investigation is ongoing. Those who have information can contact the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000 or call Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833.