Tyler police investigating shooting after 1 person found dead

TYLER, Texas — Police officers are investigating after a shooting in Tyler left one person dead Monday afternoon.

A person was located inside a home in the 1600 block of W. Mims dead from a gunshot wound around 4:20 p.m., police said.

The deceased's name is being withheld at this time. The family has not been notified, according to police.