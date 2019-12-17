TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Police Department is investigating a shooting on North Grand Avenue.

According to the Tyler Police Department's active call list, officers responded to an aggravated assault call at 2701 North Grand at about 8:50 p.m.

Det. April Molina, who is the lead investigator on the case, confirmed the shooting.

The victim was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. Det. Molina says the victim is not being cooperative with investigation at this time.

Police are on the scene of Carter Avenue, another scene related to the shooting. Police received a gunshot heard call from that scene at about 8:30 p.m.

It is unclear whether the shooting happened on North Grand Avenue or Carter Avenue.

According to Jenny Wells with the City of Tyler, the suspect is currently at-large.

Details are limited at this time. CBS 19 has a crew on the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.