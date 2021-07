The vehicle used in theft was found a short distance away. It was a stolen truck from Henderson.

TYLER, Texas — An ATM at Texas Bank and Trust was broken into at the corner of Grande Boulevard and Old Jacksonville Highway on Sunday, the Tyler Police is reporting.

The entire ATM was stolen, police say.

Officers were dispatched to the scene around 6 a.m.

The vehicle used in the theft was found a short distance away and had been a registered stolen vehicle from Henderson.