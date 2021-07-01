Tyler Police investigating Wednesday night shooting

One person is in the hospital and it is unknown where the shooting occurred or the circumstances around it, according to police.

TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday evening.

According to Tyler Police, on Wednesday January 6 at 9:30 p.m. officers responded to Tyler Complete Care on Capital Drive on report of a victim shot in the chest.

The victim was transported to a Tyler hospital and has been identified as 18-year-old James Sutherland.

Friends of the victim said they were from out of town and walking around Rose Rudman Park when their friend was shot by someone they did not know.

Officers were unable to find any indication of the shooting at the park.

It is unknown where the shooting occurred or the circumstances around it, according to police.

Sutherland was last known to be in surgery and is expected to recover.

If anyone has information on this case please contact the police department at 903-531-1000 or Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833.