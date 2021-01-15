Tyler police locate missing 81-year-old with dementia thanks to Project Lifesaver

Aurelino Ramirez has dementia but also had an Alzheimer’s Alliance of Smith County Project Lifesaver bracelet on.

TYLER, Texas — A Tyler man with dementia was located Friday morning thanks to the Tyler Police Department and Project Lifesaver.

Around 10:10 a.m., police responded to the 300 block of S. Fannin Ave. on reports of a Aurelino Ramirez, 81, walking away from the address.

Officers responding to the call had an antennae provided by Project Lifesaver. They were able to track Aurelino’s bracelet. and found him about 40 minutes later at a bakery near the intersection of E. Line St. and N. Beckham Ave.