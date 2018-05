The Tyler Police Department is asking for help in finding a suspect who bought more than $1,000 worth of merchandise from Lowes on identity theft.

In a post on their Facebook page, TPD said that once he is found, they "will make sure he pays."

If you or anyone you know has information regarding his whereabouts, call Detective Wayne Allen at 903-535-0121 or Tyler Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833.

