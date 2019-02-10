TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Police Department is looking for a man who reportedly stole from a jewelry store on Friday, September 27.

According to Tyler PD, the subject entered Zales at the Village at Cumberland Park and asked to see two diamond rings.

Police say the subject ran out of the store without paying after the clerk handed him the rings to look at.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is urged to contact Detective Shine at 903-595-7210, or Crimestoppers at 903-597-CUFF (903-597-2833).

Crimestoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest and charges filed against the suspects in this case or any felony case.