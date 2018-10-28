SMITH COUNTY — Officers from the Tyler Police Department are looking for the suspect in an armed gas station robbery that happened just before 11 p.m. on 1808 W. Gentry Parkway.

According to police, a thin black male was wearing a black hoodie and black jogging pants with white stripes when he walked into the gas station.

Authorities said he then covered his face and showed a handgun, walking behind the counter and demanding money.

The clerk then gave the suspect an undisclosed amount of money and other items.

He then left the scene on foot. No one was injured during this incident.

As of now, police do not know where the suspect is and are still investigating the case.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000.

