TYLER, Texas — Tyler police have released a facial sketch of a person whose remains were found on Dec. 23, 2004. Police hope the sketch will help identify the person.

According to Tyler police, an investigation was conducted after a decomposed human skeleton was found by juveniles in a wooded area off Farm-to-Market 2813, behind First Baptist Church South Tyler.

The clothing on the skeleton was a blue jacket, blue jeans and brown Rockport shoes. The remains were sent to a forensic lab for possible identification.

Investigators checked all local missing person reports in our area, but the remains didn't match anyone.

It was determined the remains were of an unknown male. Since 2004, no new information related to this case became available to follow up on for possible identification.

Investigators requested a Forensic Artist with the Texas Department of Public Safety in Austin to re-construct a facial reconstruction on the skull of the deceased.

Tyler Police Department

If you know this is person please contact Detective Nathan Elliott with the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1026.