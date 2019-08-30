TYLER, Texas — Labor Day weekend can be one of the busiest times for police in East Texas. As residents plan to celebrate the last days of summer, the Tyler Police Department has a plan to ensure city roads remain safe this holiday weekend.

"We know we're going to have a lot more vehicle traffic in Tyler," Tyler PD Detective Andy Erbaugh said. "It's just going to be a lot of celebration going on."

Beginning Friday and lasting through Monday, Tyler police will have additional officers on patrol. However, Erbaugh says these officers will have a specific job to do.

"For officers to come in and work that selective traffic enforcement, to work extra late patrols, extra visibility, extra patrols around the high-traffic areas such as the Loop and Broadway and Old Jacksonville and those streets where we have a lot of crashes, just a high-level of traffic," Erbaugh explained.

Erbaugh says the department is able to staff more officers for holiday weekends such as this one thanks to a grant titled, the Selective Traffic Enforcement Program.

"The more traffic, the more opportunity for an accident to happen, especially if you're impaired or speeding," Erbaugh said. "They're going to be out looking for those kind of drivers in addition to being out there just for people to contact if needed."

According to the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), during last year's Labor Day weekend, there were 328 crashes involving drunk driving. Of those, eight were fatalities.

While high in number, the total does not account for accidents caused by speeding or other driving violations.

“If you’re speeding and an officer stops you for speeding, then you will be cited and you’ll have to pay a fine, and it’s usually pretty hefty for speeders," Erbaugh said. "When you are driving impaired and you are arrested for driving while intoxicated or driving under the influence of any kind of controlled substance, that could lead to a myriad of problems for somebody."

While drivers under the influence of alcohol risk killing or seriously injuring themselves or others, they also face up to $17,000 in fines and fees, jail time and loss of their driver’s license.

In addition to the penalties for drunk driving, HB 2502, which takes effect on Sept. 1, 2019, requires a judge to include a minimum of 120 days of confinement when granting community supervision for the offense of leaving the scene of a crash that resulted in the death of a person.