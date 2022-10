According to Tyler police active call list, the wreck happened at the intersection of East Southeast Loop 323 and Troup Highway around 10:35 p.m.

TYLER, Texas — Police say no one was injured after a major hit and run crash on Loop 323 and Troup Highway in Tyler late Thursday night.

