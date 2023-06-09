POLICE: At least 3 injured after pin-in wreck involving 3 vehicles at Loop 323, Walton Road

Drivers should avoid the area as police respond to the scene, Tyler Police Department spokesperson Andy Erbaugh said.

Example video title will go here for this video

TYLER, Texas — At least three people were injured after a pin-in wreck involving three vehicles near Loop 323 and Walton Road in Tyler Friday evening, according to police.

The Tyler police active call list says the pin-in wreck was reported around 6:45 p.m. at Walton Road and South Southwest Loop 323.

Andy Erbaugh, Tyler Police Department spokesperson, said three vehicles were involved in the wreck and at least three occupants in the vehicles were injured. The magnitude of their injuries is currently unknown.

Traffic on the northbound side of Loop 323 is currently at one lane. Drivers should avoid the area at this time as police respond to the scene, Erbaugh said.