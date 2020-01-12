Tyler police responding to 3-vehicle crash involving Tyler ISD school bus, overturned car

No students were on the bus at the time of the crash.

TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Police Department is responding to a three-vehicle crash involving a Tyler ISD school bus in the 300 block of North Northwest Loop 323, near the Highway 64 intersection.

Police say one of the vehicles involved also overturned.

No students were on the bus at the time of the crash, according to police. Tyler ISD says the bus driver was not injured.

All northbound lanes in the affected area of the loop are closed at this time.

Officers and emergency personnel are still working the crash and are in the roadway. Please avoid this area if possible.

Details concerning injuries are unknown at this time, but CBS19 will update this article as more information becomes available.