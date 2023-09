Avoid the area if possible.

TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Police Department is responding to a major crash that is causing traffic delays.

According to the TPD, the crash occurred around 7:30 a.m. , at the intersection of E. 1st. St. and S. Broadway Ave. in Tyler, just north of Bergfeld Park.

Details concerning injuries are limited, but traffic is being affected in the area.