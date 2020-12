Police are on scene directing traffic.

TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Police Department is currently at the scene of a fatal crash.

According to Tyler PD, the crash happened on US Highway 69 North and Farm-to-Market 2016.

At this time, all southbound traffic on US Hwy 69 is being re-routed onto FM 2016 westbound.

Police are on scene directing traffic. Motorists are encouraged to seek alternate routes and drive with care in that area.