Police responding to motorcycle wreck on Highway 271, Loop 323

Details are limited at this time. CBS 19 will continue covering this story once more information becomes available.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TYLER, Texas — Tyler police are responding to a wreck on Hwy. 271 and Loop 323 in Tyler on Sunday morning.

Officials report that the wreck involved a car and a motorcycle.

According to Tyler Police Department Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh, traffic is open in both directions and is not affected by the wreck.

UT Health East Texas was also at the scene and transferred the motorcyclist to a local hospital for serious injuries.