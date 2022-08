According to the Tyler police active call list, the crash happened at the intersection of S. Broadway Ave. and East South Town Drive.

TYLER, Texas — A pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle Friday morning in Tyler.

According to the Tyler Police Department, the crash occurred around 5:45 a.m., at the intersection of S. Broadway Ave. and E. South Town Dr., near Papacita's.

All northbound lanes on S. Broadway are closed in the affected area.

The pedestrian's identification is being withheld pending notification of next-of-kin.