TYLER, Texas — Police are investigating a shooting Thursday night on Jan Avenue.

According to TPD's active call list, the original call was for a shots fired call at about 9:55 at 3505 Jan Avenue.

Police say an 18-year-old white male was shot. The victim was shot in the stomach and has non-life threatening injuries.

Police are still searching for the suspect. He is described as a black male in his 20's. He is between 5'10'' and 6'' tall.

Police say the suspect and victim know each other.

According to police, the situation is still active. Police blocked off a large section of the area to the public.

Details are limited at this time. CBS 19 has a crew on the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.