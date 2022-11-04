3-year-old, 8-year-old boys taken from their mother in Tyler found safe

This case remains under investigation.

Example video title will go here for this video

TYLER, Texas — A 3-year-old boy and 8-year-old boy in Tyler have been found safe in Arkansas, police said Friday afternoon.

Tyler police said the Arkansas State Police stopped Servando Vazquez, 38, of Tennessee, in the maroon Dodge dually and located both the 3-year-old and the 8-year-old child in the vehicle unharmed.

Police said a mother reported around 12:15 p.m. that the estranged father of her 3-year-old child Vazquez took her children without consent and under threat of violence. She made the call from a house in the 1600 block of W. Mims Street in Tyler.

The mother told police he took their son, who is his biological child. She said he also took her 8-year-old son. The older child is not Vazquez's child.