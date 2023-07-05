OFFICIALS: Police search for man with mental illness in Tyler

According to Tyler Police spokesperson Andy Erbaugh, a man from a group home was taken to a local hospital to get stitches when he went missing.

TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Police Department are searching for a man with schizophrenia in Tyler Wednesday afternoon.

Erbaugh said the person who accompanied the man was waiting for him and after a while went to check up on him. That is when they realized the man was gone.

The man was seen walking north on Beckham. Erbaugh also mentioned the man has schizophrenia.

Officials continue to search for him in Tyler. Erbaugh does not have further details at this moment.