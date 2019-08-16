TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Police Department is investigating a burglary at a Best Buy Friday morning.

According to Tyler PD, at about 2:32 a.m., officers responded to the Best Buy located at 5514 S. Broadway Ave. in reference to a commercial alarm.

Officers discovered someone had made entry into the business indicated by damage to the front doors of the store.

According to a store representative, a large number of Apple computers and watches had been stolen.

The store surveillance video shows two vehicles, a white compact SUV and a silver 4-door Sedan possibly a Camry, pulled up to the front of the store.

Police say six suspects exited the vehicles all wearing hoodies and gloves. The suspects used a long crowbar to pry open the doors and force entry. The video also indicates that the burglars were in and out of the building in about five minutes.

Investigators believe this is an organized crime ring that has struck numerous Best Buy retail stores recently in the state of Texas.

Anyone with information about the suspects involved in this crime is urged to contact the Tyler Police Department, at 903-531-1000, or Crimestoppers at 903-597-CUFF (903-597-2833).

Crimestoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest and charges filed against the suspects in this case or any felony case.

