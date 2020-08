If you see him or make contact with him, contact the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000.

Tyler Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a missing man.

According to police, Ervin Hill, 62, left his residence Tuesday on Brookside Drive in Tyler on foot.

Police say Hill has schizophrenia and is diabetic.

Hill is 6' tall and weighs 220 lbs with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.