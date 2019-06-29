TYLER, Texas — Tyler Police are searching for a man wanted for aggravated assault.

According to the department, 25-year-old Byron Ray Williams is wanted on aggravated assault charges.

Police say Williams is believed to be driving a red Dodge Charger with Texas license plates LXS 7048.

Tyler Police Department Facebook

Any with information regarding Williams' whereabouts is asked to call U.S. Marshals at 903-590-1370, the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000 or CrimeStoppers at 903-597-CUFF (2833).