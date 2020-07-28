x
Tyler police searching for missing 43-year-old man

Credit: Tyler Police Department

TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Police Department is searching for a man who was first reported missing Sunday.

According to police, Dewayne Black, 43, was last seen near the UT Health Science Center near 271 walking towards Longview. Black exited a vehicle without a cell phone or ID.

Black is a 6'1'', 190 lb Black male with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white tank top, denim shorts, blue shoes and a black head wrap.

If anyone has information on Black's whereabouts, they are urged to call (903) 531-1099.