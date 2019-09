TYLER, Texas — Tyler Police is asking for the public's help in locating a missing woman.

According to Tyler PD, Emogene Machey Shaw, 80, of Tyler who was last seen at her home on North Moore Street Thursday at 4 p.m.

Police say Shaw suffers from Alzheimer’s.

At this time, no clothing description has been provided.

If you have any information about Shaw's whereabouts, contact the Tyler Police Department.